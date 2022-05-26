Good teams find a way to pick up the pieces when the chips are down.

Championship teams display quality depth.

Since losing starting short stop, Willy Adames to an ankle injury, the first place Brewers are 6-3 with three straight series wins on the road. The Brewers won two of three against the world champion Braves, and two of three against the playoff-caliber Padres in San Diego.

Luis Urias has reached base in 17 of 19 games played.

Over his last five games, outfielder Tyrone Taylor is hitting .353 with three home runs and ten RBI.

With Josh Hader attending to a family matter, set-up man Devin Williams has saves in back-to-back games.

Over his last seven innings pitched, Williams has struck out 14 batters, with zero walks and zero earned runs allowed.

Successfully navigating high-leverage innings out of the bullpen are the likes of Hobie Milner, Trevor Gott, Trevor Kelley and Luis Perdomo.

With Freddy Peralta on the injured list until August or September, young Aaron Ashby calmly stepped in to the rotation and shut out the Padres over 5 and two-thirds innings pitched on Thursday.

The Brewers wont win a World Series without Adames and Hader, but they won’t reach the World Series without the depth of the roster accepting a greater workload and thriving.

