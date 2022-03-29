When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, I typically pull for the underdog. Not last Saturday.

As I was watching 15-seed St. Peter’s take on blue-blood North Carolina, I couldn’t help but shift my allegiance to the Tarheels.

Why?

Because the only way the Mike Krzyzewski puke-fest ends before Monday’s national championship game is at the hands of Duke’s most bitter of rivals.

The greatest rivalry in college sports, Duke and North Carolina have squared off 257 times, but never in an NCAA Tournament game.

That will change Saturday in the tournament semifinals. The reward for winning on Saturday is a berth in the NCAA championship game.

The last time these teams met was early March. With 96 former Duke players in the stands, the 4th ranked Blue Devils were embarrassed in a 94-81 loss in Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Whether it’s Saturday night in the semifinals or Monday in the title game, Coach K’s coaching career will end in the next seven days. For me, the sooner, the better.

