MILWAUKEE – Summerfest announcing more than 100 headliners for this year’s festival.

Check out a few of the headliners for each night of the event below.

Click here for the full lineup.

JUNE 23

JASON ALDEAN

June 23 – 7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

STEVE AOKI

June 23 – 10:15 PM

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

BIG BOI

June 23 – 10:00 PM

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

THE WILD FEATHERS

June 23 – 7:30 PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

ANTHRAX

June 23 – 9:30 PM

Generac Power Stage

JUNE 24

DUSTIN LYNCH

June 24 – 10:00 PM

UScellular Connection Stage

SKID ROW

June 24 – 7:30 PM

Uline Warehouse Stage

LITA FORD

June 24 – 3:30 PM

Uline Warehouse Stage

DAYGLOW

June 24 – 6:00 PM

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

JUSTIN BIEBER

June 24 – 7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

JUNE 2

WIZ KHALIFA

June 25 – 7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

WU-TANG CLAN

June 25 – 7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

LIL WAYNE

June 25 – 7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

PHIL VASSAR

June 25 – 7:30 PM

Uline Warehouse Stage

NOGA EREZ

June 25 – 7:30 PM

Generac Power Stage

JUNE 30

WILLOW SMITH

June 30 – 9:30 PM

Generac Power Stage

MINDI ABAIR AND THE WILD HEARTS

June 30 – 7:30 PM

Uline Warehouse Stage

TODD RUNDGREN

June 30 – 9:00 PM

Uline Warehouse Stage

ANTHONY HAMILTON

June 30 – 7:30 PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

TC CARSON

June 30 – 7:30 PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

JULY 1

DEAN LEWIS

July 1 – 6:15 PM

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

ALESSIA CARA

July 1 – 10:00 PM

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

2 CHAINZ

July 1 – 10:00 PM

UScellular Connection Stage

HOWARD JONES

July 1 – 9:30 PM

Generac Power Stage

MACHINE GUN KELLY

July 1 – 7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

JULY 2

HALSEY

July 2 – 7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

AMBAR LUCID

July 2 – 6:15 PM

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

VILLAGE PEOPLE

July 2 – 7:30 PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

HOUNDMOUTH

July 2 – 6:00 PM

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

BUFFALO NICHOLS

July 2 – 4:00 PM

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

JULY 7

ROD STEWART

July 7 – 7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

BOYZ II MEN

July 7 – 9:30 PM

Uline Warehouse Stage

JOHN FOGERTY

July 7 – 9:30 PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

MILKY CHANCE

July 7 – 6:15 PM

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

CORINNE BAILEY RAE

July 7 – 7:30 PM

Uline Warehouse Stage

JULY 8

CORDAE

July 8 – 10:15 PM

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

GILBERTO SANTA ROSA

July 8 – 10:00 PM

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

JOJO

July 8 – 5:30 PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

CHARLI XCX

July 8 – 9:30 PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

BACKSTREET BOYS

July 8 – 7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

JULY 9