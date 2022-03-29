A Philly Phun one!

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 40 and saved the day for the Bucks with his game-saving, ultimately, game-ending block on MVP hopeful, Joel Embiid.

Khris Middleton added 22 points and Jrue Holiday added 18 points for the defending champs, as they get a huge win in Philly to help separate themselves a little bit in the clouded eastern conference standings with under ten games yet to play.

Just Garcia is in studio providing insight and thoughts on the big win and takes a look at the playoff picture as it stands right now! He breaks down up coming matchups and has Bucks Talk, presented by Gruber Law Offices, in it’s entirety right here.