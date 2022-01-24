MILWAUKEE – The identities of the six people who were found dead inside of a Milwaukee home on Sunday have been released.

The six people who were found dead are:

23-year-old Caleb Jordan

31-year-old Javoni Liddell

42-year-old Charles Hardy

43-year-old Donald Smith

44-year-old Donta Williams

49-year-old Michelle Williams

All six people were found dead inside of a residence at 2505 North 21st Street in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.

TMJ4 News is reporting that the injuries are suspected to have been caused by gunfire.

All six deaths were determined to be homicides by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As of Monday night, no arrests had been made.