The Milwaukee Fire Department confirming they have found 5 bodies in a home near 21st and Wright Sunday evening, Jan. 23rd. A large police presence has surrounded the area.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiners office confirmed the victims were adults and that Milwaukee Police are investigating their deaths as homicides. Autopsies will begin on Monday.
Milwaukee PD held a press conference Sunday evening:
MCMEO responding to 5 adult homicide victims at N 21 and W Wright. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsies tomorrow. Do not call our office – no further info to be released.— Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 23, 2022