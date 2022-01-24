Lambeau Field is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but the term “Frozen Tundra” no longer spooks or intimidates.

Since 2002, the Packers are (7-7) in playoff games on their home field. Visiting teams that have found playoff success in Green Bay include teams from California (twice), Florida and Georgia.

Prior to a 27-7 loss to the Falcons in the wild card round in 2002, the Packers had never lost a home playoff game. Ever.

Today, and for the last two decades, cold weather games at Lambeau Field are no less challenging for the home team than the visiting team.

What’s changed? Advances in fabrics and devices to keep warm? Are the Packers players coddled with heated underground parking and a climate-controlled indoor training facility?

The last time the Packers reached the Super Bowl, it was required to win three road games to even get to Dallas.

By far, Aaron Rodgers worst performance in the 2011 playoffs was in the NFC Championship game. A game played in frigid conditions in Chicago.

I still believe homefield advantage is better than the alternative, but the Lambeau mystique is gone.

