Ted Thompson delivered on his promise. Hired in 2005, Thompson built a championship team in 2010.

A man who unapologetically made his mark through the draft, Thompson’s fingerprints are all over a Packers team one win away from participating in another Super Bowl.

David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, Mason Crosby, Corey Linsley and Davante Adams were all Ted’s picks. None of whom were selected in the first round.

Thompson’s first – and most controversial – draft pick came in 2005. Armed with future Hall of Famer Brett Favre, Thompson drafted quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the 24th overall selection.

Why? Because Ted Thompson always trusted HIS draft board and selected the best player available.

Three years later, Favre was traded to the Jets and Aaron Rodgers started his hall of fame career.

Not every pick was a slam dunk. There are as many misses as there are hits. But Ted Thompson legacy will be as a Super Bowl champion building architect who showed guts in drafted Rodgers.

Stoic and teetering on emotionless, Thompson always trusted his process.

A process that helped secure the future of the franchise we all love.