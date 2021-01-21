







Most people like to have everything planned out before heading out on a 7 1/2 hour road trip. But Ohio resident Tacia Livingsparger and her family are not like most people. Livingsparger is a huge Green Bay Packers fan and has been her whole life. “I’ve been coming to Lambeau since I was little. My first time there, I was 5 years old,” said Livingsparger. She tells WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay there’s no way she’s going to miss the chance to support her team- even if she doesn’t have tickets to the game or a place to tailgate. “How do you pass up coming to Green Bay when it’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity. You never know if we’re going to host and NFC Championship game again.” Livingsparger says there’s another reason to make the road trip on Sunday- her daughter’s birthday. “To be able to take her for the first time to see the stadium, just to be around there and the atmosphere there’s nothing like it,” Livingsparger said. Hear the full story by clicking on the player above.