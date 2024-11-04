GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers go into the bye week licking their wounds after a loss to the first place Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

“Detroit is tough and physical,” said Packers hall of famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “(Detroit) showcased it’s maturity. They’re a little further ahead (of the Packers).”

Penalties continue to be a problem and a concern, Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday.

“When you look at the stats, our immaturity and sloppiness with penalties are why we lost that game,” he said. “We’ve made mistakes against average and bad teams (this year). You don’t beat really good teams (making so many mistakes). They took advantage of it.”

“Time to grow up. No more sloppy penalties”

The first half of the season has been “choppy” according to Tauscher, but the team’s record gives him confidence.

“(History under head coach Matt LaFleur would indicate) they are going to be a better football team in November and December.”

