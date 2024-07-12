MILWAUKEE – Sunday, July 14th marks 25 years since the collapse of The Big Blue Crane during the construction of Miller Park.

The deadly incident occurred during the 1999 MLB All Star Break. The Brewers returned to Milwaukee County Stadium to host the Royals on Friday, July 16th, 1999.

“This is not a good day to work,” a somber Uecker said during the bottom half of the first inning. “It’s a very tough day to work, folks. Take my word for it.”

Uecker would go on to call the inning while discussing the tragic events that had unfolded just two days prior.

“I am utterly shocked,” he said. “For those who lost their lives, Jeffrey Wischer, William DeGrave and Jerome Starr: Our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to their families.”

He recalled going up in the ‘man basket’ that lifted ironworkers hundreds of feet over the worksite. Wischer, DeGrave, and Starr were in that basket when Big Blue collapsed.

“Taking a ride in the crane and the bucket, to the upper portions of Miller Park, and watching those magnificent people do their jobs,” he pondered. “I don’t have words to describe it.”

“Taking that ride in the basket, I’m so happy I did that.”

The bottom of half of the inning lasted 13 minutes, and when it was finally over, Mr. Baseball made a point to repeat the names of the fallen ironworkers.

“To the families, relatives, all of (them), our thoughts here, are with you.”

