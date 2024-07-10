MILWAUKEE – President Biden reiterated his intention to remain in the 2024 Presidential Race during a virtual call with democratic mayors from across the country on Tuesday evening.

“(The president) is active and looking to win the election,” Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson, who was on the call, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “The question (about is future) has been asked, and it has been answered. We’re not going to thwart the democratic process.”

RELATED: Pres. Biden welcomes leaders for 75th anniversary of NATO

The call comes days after a dismal debate performance which has prompted a number of congressional democrats to demand the president to step aside.

“He did ‘own up’ to the debate performance,” Johnson told WTMJ. “He said he had a terrible night. He’ll be out seeking to earn the votes of everyone across the country. If Joe Biden (from Tuesday’s call) had shown up at the debate, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

President Biden met with democratic mayors across the country & @CavalierJohnson was in that meeting.

Mayor Johnson detailed what was discussed in that meeting on Wisconsin's Morning News@vincevitrano @erikbilstadWTMJ



Listen to the full interview here: https://t.co/2G6RQC2UKZ pic.twitter.com/8vZwa26PxA — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) July 10, 2024

Johnson wasn’t the only Wisconsin mayor on the call. The elected leaders of Madison and Racine also attended the virtual meeting, the NY Times reported.

“There is a binary choice for president,” the mayor explained. “It’s going to be Joe Biden or Donald Trump. You don’t vote for just one person. You vote for an administration, and for a direction of the country.”

TOP RNC STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: