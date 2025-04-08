WHITEFISH BAY – A Whitefish Bay preschool teaching assistant has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

The suspect was immediately suspended without pay from their job at Gan Ami Early Childhood Education.

“This is an extremely disturbing and serious issue that we take very seriously. The safety, security, and well-being of the children in our care is our highest priority. We can confirm that this staff member passed multiple background checks and has no previous charges. This staff member also completed all of our mandated trainings.” the Harry & Rose Samson Jewish Community Center said in a letter to Gan Ami parents Monday. Additionally, the JCC plans to explore adding more protective measures in the future.

The school noted that the teaching assistant did not create any child pornography. No photos or images of children or staff in the program were found.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Read the full letter sent to Gan Ami parents below:

Dear Gan Ami Families,

We are extremely saddened to share that we have been informed by the Whitefish Bay Police Chief that a teaching assistant, who works 1 day per week on our Whitefish Bay campus, was taken into custody at their home on charges of possession of child pornography. This individual was immediately suspended without pay as we await the findings of the Police Department’s investigation.

The person in custody was NOT charged with creating any child pornography, and as of this time we have been told that there are NO pictures or images of any children or staff in our programs. We can also confirm that police have NOT identified our facility or our programs for any investigation, and NONE of the evidence was related to any of our devices or our online sites.

This is an extremely disturbing and serious issue that we take very seriously. The safety, security, and well-being of the children in our care is our highest priority. We can confirm that this staff member passed multiple background checks and has no previous charges. This staff member also completed all of our mandated trainings.

Moving forward, we will continue to diligently work in partnership with local law enforcement, including determining what additional measures, if any, we can put in place with them to protect our children.

We have created a brief document to try to answer some of your initial questions, which can be found here, but if you have any additional questions, please do not hesitate to contact us directly. Thank you for your commitment to our program and the caring educators who bring our values to life in their classrooms every day. We are deeply saddened by this discovery, and at the same time remain all the more committed to each of you, the families who trust us to care for their children.

