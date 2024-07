Sandy Maxx previews the upcoming Villa Terrace drone show on the lakefront in celebration of their 100th anniversary, including the ArtBlaze event on the beach which will be happening at the same time. Also the Wisconsin connection in “The Bachlorette,” a new installation from Sculpture MKE, a story of Sandy seeing the filming of Beverley Hills Cop 4, a movie now out on Netflix and much more on this special three hour edition of What’s on Tap.