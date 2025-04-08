MILWAUKEE – Brewers manager Pat Murphy remains baffled by the number of injuries his pitching staff has endured.

“It’s been difficult, almost unbelievable,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “We only have one true pitcher available (Freddy Peralta). You can’t plan for that. We’ve got to hang on tight (until guys comeback).”

The injuries prompted the Crew to send a prospect, a 2025 Competitive Balance pick, and a ‘Player to be Named’ to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed starter Quinn Priester.

Murphy hopes a change of scenery will benefit Priester.

“Guys in different environments, (and) different times in their career, will act differently,” Murphy explained. “Hopefully you’re getting guys ready to make a jump or ready to say ‘Look, I gotta change something.'”

Even a fresh arm would be good enough.

“It’s a crazy time right now.”