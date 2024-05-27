Do recent ethics questions challenge the notion of a principled, unbiased U.S. Supreme Court?

Do elections dictate the timeline of the high court’s decision making?

Retired Milwaukee County Judge Mary Kuhnmuench, and former U.S. Attorney for Southeastern Wisconsin James Santelle, are frequent guests on the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ. On a recent appearance, they tackled the difficult questions facing the nation’s highest court, and Decision Wisconsin Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi took them into the podcast studio for an expanded, overtime edition to debate the latest breaking legal news, and the court’s unfinished business as they head to summer break.

Steve Scaffidi is also host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9 – 10 a.m.