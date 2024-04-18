MILWAUKEE – If the Packers can play a game internationally, why can’t the Brewers?

RELATED: Mark Tauscher says Brazil game benefits Packers more than Eagles

“We’ve talked about it,” Brewers Senior VP and GM Matt Arnold told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Thursday. “I think it would be a great opportunity.”

Arnold’s first choice: “I think it would be really cool to play in Mexico because of the team’s connection to Cerveceros.”

“It’s a neat opportunity to share our brand and our team with the world.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Wisconsin Special Olympics 5v5 State Basketball Tournament in Milwaukee