The rains of spring help to put the rush and roar into Wisconsin’s waterfalls. Either as a main attraction or a side activity, sightsee cascades worth falling in love with. Here’s to the wonders of waterfalls.

Off-the-beaten-path waterfalls in Sauk County

Sauk County’s landscape is dotted with bluffs, hills and valleys, and deep gorges.Inside these tucked-away places, you’ll discover delightful waterfalls.Start your cascade tour of Sauk County at Parfrey’s Glen.This spectacular gorge is Wisconsin’s first state natural area. You’ll feel the heat of the day drop as you trek through this shady ravine.Marvel at the towering sandstone cliffs before ending at a calming waterfall.

For a second Sauk County stop, Pewits Nest was carved into the rock during the retreat of the last glacier.Wander your way through the narrow, 40-foot-deep canyon to find a small waterfall.Finally, visit Lake Redstone County Park near Reedsburg.The construction of a spillway formed a large, artificial waterfall.

Once you’ve built up an appetite, grab a table at Beastro & Barley in Reedsburg.The chef-created menu surprises visitors with made-from-scratch, comforting pub food. Try the trademark Reedsburger, a buffalo patty topped with cheddar cheese and onions and served with a side of zesty sauce.

Rippling river views in Shawano County

A waterfall doesn’t need to drop great heights to leave a great impression.Hayman Falls Park in Shawano County is a perfect example of little drops making a big splash.

Here, you’ll discover a series of rapids on the Embarrass River that set a picturesque backdrop for spring adventures.The park features a trail to hike alongside the river, picnic tables and grills to hang out at, and horseshoe pits and an informal diamond to play around on.Enjoy some stubbornly good drinks and food at Stubborn Brothers Brewery.

This spot in downtown Shawano uses locally sourced malt and hops in its small-batch, experimental brews.Pair it with their farm-to-table quality dishes, including plenty of gluten-free and vegetarian options.Visit on a Friday to experience Stubborn Brothers’ fish fry, which uses fresh, never frozen Great Lakes perch, walleye and bluegill.

A seasonal sight in Brown County

Not all waterfalls flow the year round. In Green Bay, it’s best to catch Wequiock Falls in the spring.This season is your best chance to see a picturesque curtain of water cascading into a large ravine.

When the drier summer season arrives, the rush of water typically slows down.At Wequiock Falls, you’ll also get a close-up look at the Niagara Escarpment.This is a unique geological formation that starts in Wisconsin, extends into the Upper Peninsula and runs through Canada to Niagara Falls.

Make the trip to Brown County an overnight one by booking a room at St. Brendan’s Inn and Pub.The boutique property is full of Irish charm, from the authentic food to the spacious guestrooms.You’ll spend the night in rooms fitted out with handcrafted maple furniture, whirlpool baths and rainfall showers.

Cap off your trip with a visit to The Booyah Shed.Choose from apps, sandwiches, burgers or the signature booyah stew.It’s cooked in a 45-gallon, cast iron kettle, using a mix of green and yellow beans as a nod to the hometown team.Order anywhere from a cup size to four quarts depending on how hungry you are!

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com