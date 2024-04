Every week, WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’

The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as “an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they would save a life!”

Today we head to Ohio, where a man saved a 4-year-old boy from a flying puck during a minor league hockey game, according to NBC News.