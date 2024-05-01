MILWAUKEE — The first phase of the demolition project at the former Northridge Mall site is near completion as city officials turn attention to the next stage, which includes open bidding for contractors to conduct asbestos abatement and demolition of remaining structures.

According to an official statement from the City of Milwaukee’s Dept. of City Development, this public bid is being opened on May 1, nearly five years after raze orders were issued for the 800,000-square-foot collection of buildings on this property. Control of the site was regained from its former owners in January 2024.

“The City is following through on its commitment to address the health and safety issues created at the abandoned mall,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “Residents and businesses on the northwest side have waited too long, and this is a significant step forward for this transformative effort.”

Demolition officially started on March 20, 2024 and is already ahead of schedule, city officials shared. Demolition contractor HM Brandt, Inc. is reporting that roughly 90% of the concrete, steel and other raw materials recovered during the demolition will be recycled in some form or fashion.

“Residents of the 9th District should be excited for the future of this site,” Alderwoman Larresa Taylor said. “My hope is the transformation of the former Northridge Mall sends a message to the business community that the West Brown Deer Road corridor is on the move.”

City officials say the bid will be posted on the Department of Neighborhood Service’s website. Click here for more information.

