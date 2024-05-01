MADISON – Law enforcement removed a tent encampment located on the UW-Madison campus on Wednesday morning.

The removal came the morning after New York Police arrested protestors who had barricaded themselves into a building at Columbia University.

“After Columbia, we’ll see (the protests) go away,” predicted former MPD Lt. Dr. Ken Harris, of 101.7 The Truth.

Harris joined WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday, and said law enforcement has the leverage.

“When a police officer gives you an order, and you refuse, that can be considered a Class I felony,” he explained. “‘It’s called ‘Failure to Comply.’ You can be disorderly and still get charged with a felony.”

Removing unlawful protestors is not pleasant for law enforcement, according to former UW-Madison police Chief Sue Resiling.

“Police don’t take independent action. They take tactical action (when necessary),” Riseling told WTMJ’s The Political Power Hour. “It’s not always pleasant. It’s not pleasant to stand there and have (protestors) scream at you, throw bodily waste at you, spit at you, and throw rocks at you.”

“We’re not seeing that level of confrontation yet (in Wisconsin).”

Demonstrations and protests can be common-place on a college campus, she said.

“Overall unrest on campus is an April tradition.”

