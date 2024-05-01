WAUKESHA, Wis. — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is back in Wisconsin on Wednesday for a rally at the Waukesha County Expo Center, where he’s expected to discuss the contrasts between his presidency and that of incumbent President Joe Biden.

I’m at the Waukesha County Expo Center for today’s rally for former president Donald Trump – I’ll be bringing you the latest from inside the room today on @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/kkJoJGOaTi — Wyatt Barmore-Pooley (@wyattbpvoice) May 1, 2024

According to event organizers, doors will open at 11:00 a.m. CST — a full three hours before former President Trump is scheduled to take the stage. Among the topics he is expected to discuss are rising inflation rates and how they are impacting Wisconsinites, rising energy prices and police deaths in the Badger state.

Former President Donald Trump is also set to discuss the Biden Administration’s border policies, the United States opioid epidemic and why he believes he is the best candidate for the United States in November’s Presidential election.

Roughly one month ago, on the day of Wisconsin’s Spring Primary, Trump visited Green Bay for a rally in which he covered similar topics. The 45th President of the United States hopes to bolster his standing in this critical swing state in an attempt to build momentum toward the November election.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

