GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers will officially open the 2024 campaign in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the team.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we’re proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth.”

The matchup will take place at the Corinthians Arena, which is also home to Brazillian soccer team SC Corinthians and hosted both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games. The game will also be the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night of opening weekend in over 50 years.

The last Packers game outside the continental United States was in 2022, when Green Bay lost 27-22 to the Giants in London, England.