Christian Yelich had a simple goal for his first Home Plate Charity Benefit last year: make sure people enjoy their time.

“People go to charity events all the time. You don’t want them to be like, ‘Aw man, I have to go to this charity event,'” Yelich told WTMJ on Wednesday. “You want people to be excited to go to the charity event and look forward to it and have everyone have a great time.”

All of this while still not losing sight of the goal to raise money for some great causes. This year, a night full of music, events, and local flavors will take place at the Pabst Theatre in Downtown Milwaukee on Thursday, July 25th. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Team Red, White, and Blue (Team RWB), Visit Milwaukee, and the Brewers Community Foundation. (TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE)

Scotty McCreery headlines the show that features special guests: Nicotine Dolls, DJ Shawna, and comedy from Charlie Berens. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, I’m really excited and hopefully we can continue to build on them each year,” Yelich said.

Furthermore, sponsorship and VIP packages include experiences with local restauranteurs Omar Shaikh (3rd St. Market Hall & Carnevor) and Adam Pawlak (Egg & Flour). “[It’s] just a lot of really cool people in the community coming together for a great cause,” Yelich said. “That’s the cool thing to see, there’s a lot of people that are passionate about this other than myself. It feels like a community thing.”

Expect to see plenty of community leaders, fans, and Christian’s teammates at the concert, especially building on the success of last year’s event which raised over $300,000 for local Little League teams. “The general consensus last year was everyone had a great time and it was a lot more fun than they thought it was going to be … definitely looking forward to having a great night.”