The late Sen. Herb Kohl was known for his philanthropy over the years, but Kohl also found ways to give back to society “in a quiet away,” according to a former Senate Page. Kohl died Wednesday at the age of 88.

Local attorney Brian Randall, of Amundsen Davis, was a page in Kohl’s office while he attended Wauwatosa East High School in 1991.

“(Kohl) wasn’t pushing legislation to make a name for himself,” Randall said. “(But he would push programs) for Wisconsin farmers, small businesses, etc.”

“He really found ways to give back, sometimes in a quiet way.”

Randall recalled how Kohl helped him personally.

“After I was a page, I asked Sen. Kohl if he knew any Milwaukee law firms where I could find a summer job,” he said. Kohl set him up with an interview at a local firm.

“The interviewer told me ‘I don’t usually hire high school students, but if Sen. kohl is referring you, then I’ll give you a chance,'” Randall remembered. “That was my first job at a law firm.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Wis. Afternoon News: What’s next for legislative maps in Wisconsin?