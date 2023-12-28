The late Sen. Herb Kohl was known for his philanthropy over the years, but Kohl also found ways to give back to society “in a quiet away,” according to a former Senate Page. Kohl died Wednesday at the age of 88.
Local attorney Brian Randall, of Amundsen Davis, was a page in Kohl’s office while he attended Wauwatosa East High School in 1991.
“(Kohl) wasn’t pushing legislation to make a name for himself,” Randall said. “(But he would push programs) for Wisconsin farmers, small businesses, etc.”
“He really found ways to give back, sometimes in a quiet way.”
Randall recalled how Kohl helped him personally.
“After I was a page, I asked Sen. Kohl if he knew any Milwaukee law firms where I could find a summer job,” he said. Kohl set him up with an interview at a local firm.
“The interviewer told me ‘I don’t usually hire high school students, but if Sen. kohl is referring you, then I’ll give you a chance,'” Randall remembered. “That was my first job at a law firm.”
