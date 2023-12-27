GERMANTOWN, Wis. — In the wake of a six-week investigation, 35-year-old Daniel Anderson was charged with impersonating an officer of the law, ID theft and disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court for pretending to be a deputy and attorney to coerce people into sexual acts — primarily, sending sexually explicit photos.

As confirmed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities officially began investigating Anderson’s activity when a victim contacted them regarding texts from someone claiming to be a deputy. He allegedly told the victim he could help with clearing pending charges in exchange for explicit photos and sexual acts.

From that point forward, investigators posed as the victim and maintained communications with Anderson, working to confirm his identity. During this timeframe, authorities learned that Anderson allegedly contacted other victims including one instance in which he claimed to be her husband’s divorce attorney.

Ultimately, it became clear that Anderson was a tow driver for a regional company. He allegedly identified two of his victims after towing their vehicles. The company has cooperated with the investigation. Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis offered the following comments:

“This case is particularly concerning because the suspect betrayed our [community’s] trust by using his position as a tow driver to manipulate vulnerable victims. Tow drivers are critical public safety partners, and he took advantage of that relationship. I want to thank Homer’s Towing for terminating the suspect’s employment shortly after their notification of the arrest.”

If you have reason to believe you were a victim of this suspect’s activity, you can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 335-4846 or email [email protected].

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: ‘You gotta know how to know’ — President Biden touts “Bidenomics” in Milwaukee