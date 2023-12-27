DELAFIELD – A Milwaukee man accused of driving a car that crashed at high speeds after driving away from a traffic stop, killing two children, has been ordered held on $1.5 million cash bail. This occurred after a preliminary hearing in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, December 27.

29-year-old Paul Vinson appeared in court in a wheelchair Wednesday, battling injuries himself a week after the crash in the Town of Delafield. He is facing two counts of fleeing an officer causing death, three counts of fleeing an officer causing great bodily harm, two counts of operating a vehicle without a license causing death and three counts of operating a vehicle without a license causing great bodily harm.

Two 10-year-old boys were killed in the crash, both of whom were Vinson’s sons, although they were not twins. Vinson was also driving in the car with his girlfriend and their six-year old daughter as well as his 14-year-old niece. Both girls were hospitalized after the crash in critical condition, with the six-year-old transported via Flight for Life.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the allegations in this case are among the most horrific that I’ve seen,” Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck said at the bail hearing. “You shouldn’t have been driving the vehicle in the first place because you don’t have a license. On top of that, there is some (information) indicated in the criminal complaint you smoked marijuana approximately eight hours prior.”

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputies said they attempted to stop the car Vinson was driving for not having a license plate and for speeding near Prospect Avenue and I-94 just before midnight on Wednesday. The driver did not stop and deputies chased the vehicle west on Golf Road.

The vehicle then crashed on its own after failing to negotiate a curve and ended up on its side near the intersection of Graywood Lane and Golf Road, with deputies saying the driver was speeding so fast and was so far ahead of them that they were not able to see the crash.

“I agree the allegations are not those that you went out and purposely caused the injuries or the deaths, but you put all of those ingredients into a circumstance and you drive off at 100 mph on a curvy road and in the dark and this is what happens,” Rieck said at the bail hearing.

