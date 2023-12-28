MILWAUKEE — If the kids are already getting bored this holiday week, you’ve got a place to visit and it won’t cost you entry. It’s the Milwaukee County Zoo!

Most people don’t realize the Zoo is actually open all year round, and this week, getting through the gates is free with the Frosty Free Week. Running until December 30th, the price to get in is waived for their daytime hours.

Kelly Bauer and her family decided to brave the chilly temps and show her daughter where she used to go as a kid.

“I grew up in West Allis and Brookfield, and I remember coming a lot during school trips, but I don’t remember coming during Christmas,” Bauer said. “I think it was always too cold, so we stayed at home, but it’s fun to come this year.”

Now, the tradition continues as she and her husband brought their baby, all bundled up like a little bear. She’s taking it like a champ, Bauer told WTMJ.

“So far, so good. She has the famous toy giraffe, Sophie. So, obviously the giraffes were a key highlight and I don’t know what she thought, but she seems to be excited,” Bauer continued.

Most people don’t think about coming to see the animals during the winter. That’s why the Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting this activation. It’s also a worthwhile idea for short trips.



“We’re home visiting parents and we have our new baby and trying to find things to do, but also, we have a limited time frame between her naps. So don’t want to pay if we’re only going to be here for a half hour. So, yeah, absolutely, a reason why we came out today,” explains Bauer.

Just remember, their winter hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the week and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends. Remember, you still have to pay for parking. You can get more information here.

