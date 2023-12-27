MILWAUKEE- Former U.S. Senator, owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, and retail tycoon Herb Kohl has died at age 88. Kohl’s death was announced by the Herb Kohl Foundation, which said Kohl died “after a brief illness.”

In a statement, Joanne Anton, director of giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies, said:

“Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first — from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts. Herb Kohl Way isn’t just the name of a street in front of the Fiserv Forum. The Herb Kohl Way perfectly sums up a legacy of humility, commitment, compromise, and kindness to countless people he worked with, served and helped along the way. Those values will live on through his Foundation.”

Born in 1935, Kohl graduated from the University of Wisconsin, earned an MBA from Harvard, and joined the Army Reserve. Along with his brother and father, Kohl founded the department store chain Kohl’s in 1962 in Brookfield. Kohl was elected president of the company in 1970 and left in 1979 when it was sold to BATUS, Inc.

After his retail career, Kohl purchased the Milwaukee Bucks from then-owner Jim Fitzgerald in 1985 for $18 million, ensuring the team remained in Milwaukee. Kohl owned the team until 2014, when he sold the Bucks to Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $550 million.

The Milwaukee Bucks released this statement on Kohl’s passing:

Senator Kohl was a lifelong and proud Wisconsinite who cared deeply for his state and the city of Milwaukee. As the Bucks owner, he was steadfast in making sure the team remained in the city and his generosity led to the building of Fiserv Forum, which is on Herb Kohl Way. Even after selling the team, Senator Kohl loved the Bucks and was always seen in his team cap around town. The Senator leaves behind an unmatched legacy in philanthropy, often anonymously, and through his incredible Herb Kohl Foundation. His impact in sports, public service, and business will also always be remembered in our state. The Bucks express our deepest condolences to the Senator’s family and friends. A memorial to honor him will be held in the coming weeks. Milwaukee Bucks

Kohl also served as United States Senator for Wisconsin from 1988 to 2012, initially winning on the campaign slogan “Nobody’s Senator But Yours.” He did not seek re-election in 2012.

Reactions have begun to pour in from Wisconsin leaders across the spectrum of politics, sports, and business:

Rest in peace, Senator.



Herb Kohl was a man of the people, who truly cared for all Wisconsinites. His footprint on our state will remain forever. https://t.co/EDmmD4s59S — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) December 27, 2023

Herb Kohl—pillar of the U.S. Senate, generous philanthropist, business leader, and former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin—has passed away. We mourn the passing of a Wisconsin giant with a heart of gold. Every Wisconsinite knew: he was nobody's senator but ours. pic.twitter.com/BhXoRTJt9d — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) December 27, 2023

So sad to learn of the passing of Sen. Herb Kohl. He did so much for Wisconsin. His legacy will live on with the Kohl Center and the Fiserv Forum. He saved the Milwaukee Bucks and then insured their success for generations to come. Tonette and I send our prayers to his family. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) December 27, 2023

Incredibly sad news this afternoon. You can not overstate what Herb Kohl meant to @cityofmilwaukee: Former U.S. Senator, @Bucks owner Herb Kohl passes away @HKPgiving #community #leadership https://t.co/1Mdy1v3mAJ — Mark Kass (@MarkKassMBJ) December 27, 2023

