MILWAUKEE — Community members, colleagues, friends and family will honor the life of late Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving on Friday, Feb. 10 with a vigil at Silver Spring Church of God.

Jerving, 37, suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the hands of a robbery suspect who was engaged in a physical struggle with another police officer.

The vigil, which is being organized by Tracey Dent of the Peace For Change Alliance Inc., is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. CST. The funeral is set for Monday, February 13 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

They will hold a visitation period during that timeframe before a service is held around 1:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery in Brookfield.

According to Krause Funeral Home, Jerving is survived by his mother, father, four sisters, two brothers and girlfriend. They described him as a “silly, and charming, and playful” man who was also an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams and an athlete in his own right.

Jerving was a four-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. A native to the city, Jerving was described by Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman as dreaming of a career in law enforcement since he was 13 years old.

“Peter Jerving will be remembered by his family and friends as one of the most dedicated and caring people we have had the privilege of knowing. It is with great sorrow that we now commit Peter to our Father in heaven and to his and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” a statement from Krause read.

