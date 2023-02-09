MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are loading up for another championship run by acquiring Jae Crowder, a former Marquette fan favorite who fits a position of need at the power forward position.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the three-team deal will send Crowder to Milwaukee, Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks to the Indiana Pacers and multiple second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Crowder, who was traded to Brooklyn overnight in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.

UPDATE at 11:52 a.m. on Feb. 9: Veteran guard George Hill is going back to the Indiana Pacers along with a second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

In total, the Bucks are expected to ship five second-round picks off in the deal. Crowder, 32, has not played this season due to contract disputes with the Suns. He was a key member of the 2021 NBA Finals team that lost to the Bucks in six games.

CUT OFF MY FINGER TO SAVE MY HAND… 99 BACK AGAIN.!! 😈😈😈😈🫡 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 9, 2023

Milwaukee gets some much-needed shooting and defensive depth at the forward positions in the deal. Crowder, who was granted the right to visit with the Bucks leading up to the deadline, has made 36% of 5.9 3-point attempts per game in his last three seasons.

In his 10-year NBA career, Crowder has played for 10 different franchises. He is on an expiring contract worth $10.2 million.

Crowder is no stranger to Milwaukee as he spent two years at Marquette from 2010 to 2012. He averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals in his two seasons with the program.

Details are scarce with their 2023 NBA Trade Deadline picking up steam. All deals must be agreed upon by 2:00 p.m. CST — though final details can be confirmed in the hours to follow.

This is a breaking news story. An update will be issued as further details are announced.

