Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only ones who will be nervous for Sunday’s game. The same can be said for the dozens of companies buying $7-million TV spots.

“This is a stage where people are literally *waiting* to see your ads,” said Todd Stone, senior vice president & executive creative director at Cramer-Krasselt in Milwaukee. “There is a lot of pressure to deliver. And a lot of monetary pressure.”

“Your biggest risk is to be boring.”

The creative process for a Super Bowl ad is one-of-a-kind, according to Garth Cramer, partner/creative director at Milwaukee’s Boelter+Lincoln.

“(A Super Bowl ad) is an entirely different breed of ad,” Cramer told Wis. Morning News. “We’re going for spectacle, we want to be remembered.”

“We’re going to swing for the fences.”