February is Black History Month.

Throughout the month, 101.7 The Truth’s Dr. Ken Harris, a former Milwaukee Police lieutenant, is joining Wis. Morning News to discuss what current conditions are most affecting Black Americans.

“We need more Black banks,” Harris told WTMJ. “Homes are (valued) less on the northside. And businesses in Milwaukee are unwilling to create jobs in the neighborhoods, but they’re willing to (keep building) downtown.”

Harris referenced the book, “The Color of Money,” during the discussion.

