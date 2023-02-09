MANITOWOC, Wis. — A Sheboygan County man was found naked, lying in the snow and possibly on hallucinogenic drugs in Manitowoc early Wednesday morning, according to Police.

According to a press release, Manitowoc Police were called to the area of Tanglewood Rd. and Wildwood Dr. for a report of a man running naked through multiple backyards. When officers arrived on the scene, they found footprints from the man, meaning he was not wearing shoes either.

Due to temperatures hovering below 30 degrees, Officers called in a K9, Neko, and used a drone to locate the man. During the search, K9 Neko discovered clothing littered throughout numerous backyards.

The man was eventually located near Chasm Ln. where he was unconscious and lying in the snow. He was identified as a 48-year-old Sheboygan County man.

The man was then transported to a local hospital, where it was learned the man was mildly hypothermic and possibly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

Since the incident, people living in the area have contacted the Manitowoc Police Department about returning articles of clothing found in their yards.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitowoc Police Department.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

WATCH: Loved ones post touching tribute to late Milwaukee police officer Jerving