Before hosting The Upswing, entrepreneur Jeff Sherman built an extensive online following through the website OnMilwaukee.com. On today’s WTMJ Conversations, Libby Collins turns the tables on Jeff Sherman. Throughout his professional career, Jeff has worked to build community in Milwaukee. Listen to hear his thoughts on leadership, an inside scoop on projects like the Hop and American Family Field, and what happens when a unique idea goes awry. It’s all ahead on this inspiring edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.