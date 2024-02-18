Anwar Floyd Pruitt may be the most interesting man in Milwaukee. He is an artist and puppeteer, a Harvard graduate, and much more. He sat down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to discuss how he became an artist in his 30s, being attacked while creating a Black Lives Matter mural, and more on this exciting edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: You were creating a mural, and you were

attacked. What happened?

ANWAR FLOYD-PRUITT: It’s a summer day. It’s on State

Street. This was a commissioned mural.

LIBBY COLLINS: You weren’t doing graffiti or anything,

yeah.

ANWAR FLOYD-PRUITT: Right. And so, people would

stop and they wanted to talk. There was a person who was drunk in the

middle of the day on State Street. I was holding a large stencil that said,

“Black Lives Matter,” right. And so, I was about to start stenciling that, and

he lunged at me. I was standing inside of a bus stop so the wind wasn’t

blowing my stencil away, so I found myself sort of cornered in this bus

stop.

And I didn’t realize that this person was antagonistic when

they first came up to me and wanted to know, “Hey, what are you doing?”

“I’m painting a Black Lives Matter mural.”

And he wasn’t really there for a conversation. He was drunk.

He was angry. He wanted to know why his life didn’t matter. It was a white

gentleman in his 50s, probably, and drunk in the middle of the day. And he

attacked me.

LIBBY COLLINS: Physically.

ANWAR FLOYD-PRUITT: Physically, yes.

He assaulted me, and I ended up fracturing my hand when

defending myself.