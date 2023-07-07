MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will honor 30 years of the Famous Racing Sausages during Friday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field.

“The race is iconic,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “The race says ‘Brewers’ and ‘Milwaukee.'”

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years.”

A pregame ceremony will honor the sausages, according to the Brewers. Michael Dillon, credited with presenting the idea of transforming the race from the scoreboard to live-action, will throw a ceremonial first.

The Johnsonville Sausage Race will feature the “Original Three Sausages” — The Bratwurst, The Italian, and The Polish — with The Hot Dog and The Chorizo holding the finish line, the team said.

