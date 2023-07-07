The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to “run it back”.

After being considered favorites to win it all for much of the season, the Bucks fell short in the playoffs losing to the Miami Heat in the first round.

With Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez scheduled for free agency, many wondered if the Bucks would tweak their core, or retain the group that led the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021.

In signing Middleton and Lopez, the Bucks secured the top small forward and top center on the free agent market.

Giannis and Jrue Holiday remain under contract.

The loss of Joe Ingles and Javon Carter effect the Bucks’ depth, but its replenishable depth. General Manager, Jon Horst has already started restocking the cupboard signing veteran center Robin Lopez (again) and three-point shooting microwave, Malik Beasley.

Not every move needs to be sexy, it just needs to make sense on paper and the court.

The NBA’s off-season headlines will be centered around where James Harden will end up, and swirling trade rumors surrounding all-star Damian Lillard.

Quietly, in the background, the Bucks will go about their business in a drama-free way.

