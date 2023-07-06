MILWAUKEE – The last weekend of Summerfest is livening up the lakefront. Here are some other choices for fun activities.

THE 51ST ANNUAL IOLA CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT IOLA, WISCONSIN

You’ll find the largest classic car show and swap meet in the country in Iola, Wisconsin, Friday through Sunday. This year’s theme is “Unforgettable Fifties” so expect to see some spectacular vintage vehicles. This family friendly event features over 2,500 show cars, over 4,000 swap meet spaces, plus special guests! Actor Jerry Mathers who played Beaver in the classic TV show, “Leave It To Beaver”, the creator of the “Grave Digger” monster truck, Dennis Anderson, and Emily Reeves of of the Flying Sparks Garage YouTube channel are some of the celebrities you can meet during the event.

Enjoy live entertainment, plus Derek and the Vice Grip Garage team will conduct a live 3-day build of a 1968 Firebird.

For More Info: https://www.iolaoldcarshow.com/

“STARRY NIGHTS” FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT

FRIDAY AT 6:30 P.M. AT BROOKFIELD’S SHARON LYNNE WILSON CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Still in a patriotic mood after Independence Day? Celebrate America with live music outdoors at the free “Starry Nights” concert performed by the Wisconsin Philharmonic. You’ll hear an American Salute, an Armed Forces Salute and Broadway show tune classics.

For More Info: https://www.wisphil.org/events/starry-nights-free-outdoor-concert/

WHITEFISH BAY ART FEST

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FROM 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. AT 401 E. SILVER SPRING DRIVE IN WHITEFISH BAY

Stroll this free festival full of art by over one hundred artists from paintings to sculptures to photographs to jewelry and more. Enjoy live music. Young ones can create art in the Kid Zone, plus face painting and games.

For More Info: https://amdurproductions.com/event/2023-whitefish-bay-art-fest/

ROCK THE GROUNDS FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

SATURDAY AT JANESVILLE’S ROCK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

Fifteen food trucks to feast from at the Rock The Grounds Food Truck Festival. Pizza, donuts, tacos and much more. Free admission, free parking, and live music to enjoy while you get your grub on.

For More Info: https://www.janesvillecvb.com/events/details/27457/Rock_the_Grounds_Food_Truck_Festival