Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold isn’t concerned about any controversy involving the American Family Field roof.

On Tuesday, Cubs manager David Ross had accused the Brewers of intentionally closing the roof in order to give Milwaukee hitters a competitive advantage.

“I think it’s really flattering,” Arnold told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Thursday. “I have no issues with it. Whatever (the Cubs) think is perfectly fine with me.”

“I just focus on the product on the field.”

The roof remained halfway open near the end of the game, Arnold blamed some of the problem on “mechanical issues.”

During his visit on Brewers 360, Arnold also said injured pitcher Brandon Woodruff will begin a handful of rehab assignments after the MLB All Star Break.