Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection to a robbery and carjacking. It happened on June 29, 2023, shortly after 2 p.m. near 60th and Capitol.

The suspects took a vehicle with an elderly passenger and fled on foot after the vehicle crashed.

The first carjacking suspect is described an African American male, 18-20 years of age, 5”7’to 5″8′ tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white square design over the right breast, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect is described an African American male, 18-20 years of age, 5”9′ to 5″10′ tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

