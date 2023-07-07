MILWAUKEE, WIS. (July 7, 2023): Newsradio 620 WTMJ announced today changes to the station, which include a brand-new show hosted by Sandy Maxx and Steve Scaffidi called WTMJ NOW, airing weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon beginning on Tuesday, July 11th. Longtime WTMJ on-air host Greg Matzek moves from sportscaster to co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

In addition, Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad will now air from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., with a local news report at 5 a.m.

Emily Dillinger, interim market manager for WTMJ, which is owned by Good Karma Brands, a locally based Milwaukee media company said: “I am looking forward to fun and lively conversation about the news of the day, what it means and why it matters on WTMJ NOW. Both Sandy and Steve are genuinely curious people who also have an infectious energy and the ability to relate to a variety of people, and I’m sure that will resonate with fans across Wisconsin.”

Fans can expect to hear engaging discussion between Sandy and Steve focusing on both news and current events from their unique perspectives. Fans can expect to learn alongside Steve and Sandy as they talk to experts and listen to fan’s thoughts. Other guests who are scheduled to appear weekly on WTMJ NOW include 101.7 The Truth’s Melanie Ricks every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and political strategists Bill McCoshen and Joe Zepecki every Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Sandy said, “I’m truly delighted to embrace this new opportunity at WTMJ and Good Karma Brands. Spending mornings co-hosting WTMJ Now with Steve will be a great way to create informative and entertaining conversations that can connect people.”

Steve added, “I’m excited to launch our new show next week alongside Sandy. She brings immense talent and creativity to WTMJ, as well as her love of Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Whether it’s her love of the arts, or her passion for pop culture and music, I can’t wait to have her as a partner on our new midday show.”

Sandy Maxx joined the WTMJ team in 2022 as co-anchor of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, and prior to her time with GKB, she spent eight years on air at 96.5 WKLH. Her broadcasting experience includes radio work in Chicago and Atlanta, plus she can be seen regularly on television hosting Milwaukee PBS’ Emmy Award-winning program, The Arts Page. Baseball fans may recognize Sandy from her major league work as a Milwaukee Brewers in Game Host for five seasons.

Since 2017, Steve Scaffidi has hosted The Steve Scaffidi Show on WTMJ, and prior to his time as a broadcaster, Steve served two terms as the Mayor of Oak Creek. In addition to his award-winning broadcast career, he is also a published author, writing “Six Minutes in August: A Story of Tragedy, Healing and Community” following a mass shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.