GREEN BAY, Wis. — Many people already know AJ Dillon for his phenomenal skill as a running back for the Green Bay Packers, but what if I told you he’s about to become the published author of a children’s book as well?

Dillon, 25, is set to release his first-ever children’s book entitled “Quadzilla Finds His Footing” on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 with a book-signing event at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. You can purchase a ticket to the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to Noon, through the Wisconsin-based publishing company, Orange Hat Publishing, by clicking here.

“I got the event space and I got my publisher coming out there with hardcover and paperback books,” Dillon said of the event. “When you go in, you get a book, get in line, I’ll sign a copy, we can get our photo taken.”

Dillon, who was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has been active in communities across Wisconsin since joining the team. He took pride in collaborating with creatives and companies based in the Packers’ home state.

“We used a Milwaukee publisher, an illustrator out of Milwaukee, or the Milwaukee area, the books are already here in Wisconsin, so that was a fun little thing to do as well,” Dillon said.

This will mark Dillon’s first foray into the world of children’s literature. The story, which is based on his own life, follows Quadzilla — a small, fictional dinosaur who’s struggling to find what he is good at. That all changes when his friends introduce him to football! However, the moral that Dillon is trying to convey is that it’s always worth it to try something new with your friends.

“That’s the real message that we want to get across — like yes, have supportive friends, good teamwork and all of that — but more so, it’s important to tRy new things and do things with people that you care about and you’re friends with, even though you’re not necessarily the best [at it].”

Dillon wouldn’t release his book without testing the market first, so he enlisted the help of some friends including former Packers Randall Cobb and Donald Driver, each of whom Dillon says enjoyed the book. The most important test came when he presented the book for his son, Trey.

“You never want to make a children’s book too long, because parents need it to be long enough to get the kids to bed, but not long enough to have the parents out there feeling like they’re reading an entire novel,” Dillon explained. “It’s tried and true. I read the book twice to Trey, he fell asleep both times.”

You can also pre-order “Quadzilla Finds His Footing” on the Packers’ Pro Shop website here — (Click for paperback) OR (Click for hardcover).

