MILWAUKEE — One woman has died and another woman was injured after an early morning shooting in Milwaukee’s Shorewood neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. near E Lake Bluff Blvd & N Murray Ave.

The ages and identities of the victims were not provided, but Shorewood Police said the injured woman is expected to survive.

According to a news release, around 5 a.m., the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office then responded to a call of an unresponsive male in a vehicle at Lincoln Park.

Authorities confirmed to our news partners at TMJ4 News that the man was found deceased, and Shorewood Police said that he “is believed to be the suspect in this incident,.”

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM: