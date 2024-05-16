WAUKEGAN, Illinois — A human arm found in Illinois this week could be connected to Sade Robinson, the 19-year-old from Milwaukee who was killed and dismembered in April.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the human arm was found along the shoreline in Waukegan. MCSO confirmed Sade Robinson’s family was contacted sometime this week about the discovery.

MCSO said they are awaiting DNA testing to see if the arm is a potential match to the other remains found of Robinson. They’re working with authorities in Lake County.

Meanwhile, Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and dismembering Robinson was back in court Thursday. A judge granted him more time to build his case after Anderson’s attorneys requested more time to review materials. His attorneys now have 60 additional days to go through discovery.

Earlier this week, Anderson sold his home on the south side of Milwaukee.

A property deed showed his house near 39th and Oklahoma sold to two companies for $195,000.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has said any sale of the home would not impact the criminal investigation. Investigators would secure another search warrant if they need to re-enter the home, even under a new owner.

Anderson will be back in court on July 12.