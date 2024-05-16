MILWAUKEE – If it feels like the Biden administration has been making a point of visiting Wisconsin a lot in 2024, that’s because it’s true. And Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris made her fourth visit to the Badger state this year alone.

The moderated discussion with actor and comedian DL Hughley came just over a week after President Biden was in Racine touting a planned 3.3 billion dollar artificial intelligence data center in Racine County, and one day after Biden spoke exclusively with our sister station 101.7 The Truth’s Sherwin Hughes.

At the event, the Vice President announced around 300,000 dollars in funding for housing counseling services in Wisconsin; a recent study by Forbes indicated an inability to afford a home was the leading factor in choosing to rent, and a Rent.com study in March found the average rent for a Milwaukee apartment was over 1,800 dollars a month.

Also today, the Biden administration said Vice President Harris would debate whomever the Republican party chooses as the vice presidential candidate this fall; the Biden administration has pitched either July 23rd or August 13th as the date for that debate.

The location for the debate isn’t yet clear, though Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson told me after the event he’d love to see the event in Milwaukee. Recall the city hosted the first Republican presidential debate last July.

“We’re seeing all the candidates that are lining up in the same outfit looking like cheerleaders outside the court house in Manhattan…I think no matter which person Donald Trump selects to be his vice presidential running mate, Vice President Harris is going to mop the floor with them in a debate” said Johnson. “So, I’m looking forward to it, and I would for that to happen in Milwaukee.”

While speaking to TMJ4 News Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson Thursday, Trump said there was “a pretty good chance” he would announce his vice presidential pick at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

