MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Kamila Stewart and her infant son Kyree Stewart. Kamila is considered to be critically missing.

Kamila Stewart is a black female, 5’03, 125lbs, slim build, black braided hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing an orange hooded top. Her baby Kyree is a black male, approximately 8 months old, and was wearing a gray outfit with white shoes.

They were both last seen the morning of Sunday, May 19th, near the intersection of 65th and West Florist Avenue. According to Milwaukee Police, Kamila Stewart is likely traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on Kamila or Kyree Stewart’s whereabouts are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7242.