KANSAS CITY – Brewers Manager Pat Murphy was careful not to be too critical of the umpires following the Crew’s 3-2 loss to the Royals on Monday night. Another “bang bang play” didn’t go the Brewers way.

“Umpires are doing their best,” Murphy told reporters after the game.

Jackson Chourio was thrown out stealing third in the 8th inning. The Brewers asked for a review but the call was not overturned.

“I thought he was safe,” Murphy said.

Murphy and the Crew have dealt with several controversial calls in recent weeks. On WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Tuesday, the skipper was asked if he’s worried about gaining a reputation with the umpires.

“It’s too late, when it comes to me,” Murphy joked.

“It’s about the players and winning baseball games,” he explained. “Umpires have an important job and you’ve got to make sure that (doubt) doesn’t creep in. The players need to know they can trust the calls.”

The young Brewers squad needs to focus on the game, and nothing more, Murphy reiterated.

“You don’t want them acting out toward the umpires,” he said. “None of these guys are (making controversial calls) on purpose.”

