MILWAUKEE — As of 4:52 p.m. CST on Friday, January 12, an estimated 34,333 We Energies customers are without power across Southeast Wisconsin. The power utility company’s outage map shows the majority of those customers are in Milwaukee County, shortly followed by Waukesha County.

These customers are being impacted by 295 confirmed outages across Southeast Wisconsin. There are an estimated 13,901 customers impacted in Milwaukee County, followed by 12,347 in Waukesha County and 3940 in Ozaukee County.

After the projected 2,521 impacted in Washington County, no other Southeast Wisconsin county appears to have more than double-digit customers facing power outages. For context, We Energies serves approx. 1.1 million customers in total.

We Energies crews are working diligently to rectify the situation and ensure customers across Southeast Wisconsin have the power they need. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Noon on Saturday, Jan. 13, increasing the likelihood that power could drop in other parts of Southeast Wisconsin.

Further north, communities in Sheboygan and Fond du Lac Counties are on watch for blizzard conditions. Interested in what constitutes a blizzard vs. your average snow storm? Wisconsin’s Morning News discussed this in-depth with information directly from WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplien and other experts.

For the most up-to-date numbers on power outages in your area, click here to visit the We Energies Outage Map.

