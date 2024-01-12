WAUKESHA – Cowboys fans in Wisconsin are excited for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but they’d be lying if they said they were confident.

“I’m bracing for the worst,” said Tony Bettack, of Waukesha. “Heartbreak. That’s how I’ve experienced Cowboys playoff games my whole life.”

Bettack’s father is a Cowboys fan. His earliest memory of the Cowboys is at the tail end of the Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin era.

“The team has been pretty bad since then,” he laughed. “So I can either credit my father or blame him.”

RELATED: THREE REASONS WHY THE PACKERS WILL BEAT DALLAS

“I don’t like the (Packers/Cowboys) match-up,” said J.J. Persicke, of Greendale. “The Packers always seem to have the Cowboys’ number. It’s payback for the 90’s (when Dallas always won).”

Persicke has been a life long Dallas fan.

“I’m a child of the 70’s,” he explained. “I loved football in ‘Packers-land.’ But the second game of the Sunday double-header always seemed to be the Cowboys.”

Persicke was mesmerized by the Dallas players, the Star, head coach Tom Landry, etc. His family never understood his obsession.

“They just look at me and think ‘Where did we go wrong?'” he laughed.

Jason Witkowski, of Kiel, is also a member of Cowboys nation. He credited the Jimmy Johnson teams of the 90’s for turning him on to the Silver and Blue.

“The early 90’s were a blessing,” he said. “They were on TV all the time. I was naturally drawn to all of the national attention.”

Despite concerns about the game on Sunday, all three Cowboys fans remain cautiously optimistic.

“On paper, this is the best chance (for a Cowboys win),” Bettack said. “It’s a game they should win, but relying on my past experiences as a fan, I know it won’t be easy.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: A Spotlight on Rising Stars from Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2024 40 Under 40